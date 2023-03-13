22 killed after migrant boat capsizes off Madagascar

Antananarivo: At least 22 people have been killed after a boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Madagascar, the East Africa nation’s port authority said.

The boat carrying a total of 47 people capsized on Saturday due to an accident in the seas off the coast of Madagascar, the Maritime and River Port Agency said in a statement late Sunday.

Twenty-three of them on board were saved, and operations to rescue the missing were still ongoing, Xinhua news agency quoted the authorities as saying.

The boat was on its way to the French overseas island of Mayotte, according to the statement.