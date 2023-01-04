4 dead, 1 seriously injured in Australia road collision accident

Melbourne: A road collision accident in Australia’s state of Victoria on Wednesday left four people dead and one seriously injured.

Victoria Police said on Wednesday that a car and ute collided on Pine Lodge North Road near Cosgrove-Lemnos Road in the state’s north at about 4.45 p.m., reports Xinhua news agency.

There were five people in the car, four of whom died at the scene, and the driver has been airlifted in a serious condition.

The driver of the ute was not seriously injured and stopped to assist at the scene.

Victoria Police said the exact cause of the collision is yet to be determined at this stage, and Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are en route to the scene.