5 dead, 4 more missing due to heavy rains in South Africa

Johannesburg: A total of five people have died while four others are missing as a result of heavy rains in South Africa’s Mpumalanga and Limpopo provinces, according to the two provincial governments.

Mandla Msibi, an official from Mpumalanga Province, confirmed that three people have passed on in the province and four are missing, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We urge our communities not to cross the dams and rivers, to prevent drowning cases. We urge parents to keep children safe. We have observed with concern communities located in low-lying areas and advise communities in such areas to evacuate for safety purposes,” said Msibi.

Basikopo Makamu, an official from Limpopo Province, said two people drowned in rivers in separate incidents in the province Tuesday and their bodies have been retrieved.

South Africa has been experiencing heavy rains in various provinces and the government has declared a national state of disaster to enable an intensive and coordinated response.