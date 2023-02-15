Other Countries

6.0-magnitude earthquake hits New Zealand

It occurred at 19:38 local time (0638 GMT), striking 50 km northwest of Paraparaumu, a town in the southwestern North Island of New Zealand, 55 km north of the nation's capital city, Wellington, at a depth of 57.4 km, said the GNS Science, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 15 February 2023 - 14:59
Wellington: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted New Zealand’s North Island on Wednesday, according to New Zealand’s geoscience research service provider.

