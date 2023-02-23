Other Countries

7.2-magnitude earthquake hits Tajikistan

An official in the region told Xinhua news agency that the earthquake across the border was felt strongly, but no immediate reports of casualties and losses have been received yet.

Posted by: Mohammed Amjad
Last Updated: 23 February 2023 - 12:25
Dushanbe: A 7.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Tajikistan on Thursday and was also strongly felt in China’s Xinjiang region.

Currently, power supply and communication in Kashgar are normal.

Many counties and cities in Kashgar and nearby areas are within the 300-km radius of the epicentre.

A earthquake occured at 8.37 a.m., according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC).

The epicentre was monitored at 37.98 degrees north latitude and 73.29 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 10 km, according to the CENC.

