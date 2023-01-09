Other Countries

Brazilian Prez condemns Bolsonaro supporters’ invasion of Brazil seats of power

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 9 January 2023 - 18:55
0 195 Less than a minute
Brazilian Prez condemns Bolsonaro supporters' invasion of Brazil seats of power
Brazilian Prez condemns Bolsonaro supporters' invasion of Brazil seats of power

Brasilia: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has condemned the invasion of supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro into the country’s Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court.

They would be punished “with the full force of law,” Lula said on Sunday.

Local media reported Brazilian security forces had retaken the national Congress building from the rioters, while operations were still underway in the Supreme Court headquarters and the presidential offices, Xinhua news agency reported.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 9 January 2023 - 18:55
0 195 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button