Other Countries

Over 100 al-Shabab militants killed in Somalia

Abdirahman Yusuf Al-Adala, the Deputy Minister for Information, Culture, and Tourism, said on Saturday that among the deceased were 10 ringleaders.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 27 November 2022 - 15:40
0 173 Less than a minute
Over 100 al-Shabab militants killed in Somalia
Over 100 al-Shabab militants killed in Somalia

Mogadishu: Over 100 al-Shabab militants were killed during planned operations by Somali National Army and its international partners at the border of Middle Shabelle and Hiran regions of central Somalia, a senior government official confirmed to local media.

Abdirahman Yusuf Al-Adala, the Deputy Minister for Information, Culture, and Tourism, said on Saturday that among the deceased were 10 ringleaders, adding that the military offensive against the al-Shabab group had intensified as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 27 November 2022 - 15:40
0 173 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button