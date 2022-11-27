Over 100 al-Shabab militants killed in Somalia

Mogadishu: Over 100 al-Shabab militants were killed during planned operations by Somali National Army and its international partners at the border of Middle Shabelle and Hiran regions of central Somalia, a senior government official confirmed to local media.

Abdirahman Yusuf Al-Adala, the Deputy Minister for Information, Culture, and Tourism, said on Saturday that among the deceased were 10 ringleaders, adding that the military offensive against the al-Shabab group had intensified as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.