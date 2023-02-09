Other Countries

Russia sends 2nd rescue team to Turkey

Various medical specialists such as traumatologists, neurosurgeons, surgeons as well as anesthesiologists and intensive care specialists are on the flight, TASS reported citing the Ministry.

Moscow: Russia has sent a second rescue team with medical specialists and rescuers to earthquake-hit Turkey, the country’s Emergencies Ministry said.

In a Telegram post, the Ministry on Wednesday said that an Il-76 plane with 50 rescuers and 11 doctors on board took off on Wednesday in accordance with an order given by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 100 Russian rescuers have already arrived in Turkey, and most are conducting search and rescue operations in the Kahramanmaras province, which has been most affected by the earthquake.

