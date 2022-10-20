Putin’s martial law: Embassy in Ukraine issues advisory for Indian students

Kyiv: In view of the worsening security situation and the recent escalation of the war, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday issued an advisory to its citizens.

In an advisory to its citizens, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine advised Indian citizens not to visit the country given the deteriorating security situation and the recent escalation of the war.

And those already residing in Ukraine, including Indian citizens and students are advised to leave Ukraine as soon as possible.

This advisory came after the President of Russia Vladimir Putin announced the implementation of martial law in 4 regions of Ukraine.

Paving the way for fresh restrictions across the country, all regional governors in Russia have been granted emergency powers.

As per the Russian law, public gatherings, rallies and meetings can be banned by martial law. Travel restrictions and censorship may also be imposed.