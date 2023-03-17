Ratan Tata appointed to ‘Order of Australia’ for bolstering bilateral ties

New Delhi: India’s top industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata has been appointed to the ‘Order of Australia’ for distinguished service to the Australia-India relationship, particularly to trade, investment, and philanthropy, Australia’s Governor General has announced.

As of 2022, Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and former Chairman of Tata Group, has a net worth of Rs 3800 crore.

“In recognition of his support for the Australia-India relationship, he is worthy of formal national recognition with an appointment as an Honorary Officer in the General Division of the Order of Australia (AO),” a statement by the office of Governor General read.

“Delighted at the Australian Governor-General’s announcement to appoint Mr Ratan Tata an Honorary Officer in the Order of Australia (AO) for distinguished service to the Australia-India relationship, particularly to trade, investment & philanthropy,” Barry O’Farrell, Australia’s High Commissioner to India, tweeted on Friday.

Tata, has been a strong and influential advocate for deeper bilateral ties, including advocating for the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, which was finalised in 2022, and supporting visiting business and government leaders in India.

“His work includes supporting development and creating opportunity across a wide range of fields including health, nutrition, education, water, agriculture, the environment and energy, social justice and inclusion, digital transformation, disaster relief, and women’s economic empowerment,” the statement said.

Through scholarships offered under the Tata family trust, Indian students have been afforded opportunities to study in Australia, deepening people-to-people and economic ties, and creating opportunities in Australia’s education sector.

Tata has also been involved in disaster relief efforts and has supported organisations that provide aid to those in need, such as after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, during which two Australians tragically lost their lives.

The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which has been based in Australia since 1998, employs the largest number of Australians of any Indian company, with 17,000 staff and associates. TCS also contributes to the Australian community through a significant pro-bono programme which offers complimentary IT services to six not-for-profit Australian organisations in the fields of health and Indigenous leadership.

Ratan Tata has received numerous international awards and commendations for his contributions to business, industry, engineering, leadership, culture, and peace, including a Doctor of Business honoris causa from the University of New South Wales.