Renowned religious scholar and preacher Maulana Tariq Jameel suffers heart attack



Noted Pakistani cleric and preacher Maulana Tariq Jameel suffered a heart attack in Canada, his son Yusuf Jameel said on Tuesday on Twitter, that his father was shifted to the hospital after a heart attack.



Yusuf said that his father’s condition is now better and requested the nation to pray for the scholar’s health.

At around 3:00 PM today in Canada, my father had a heart attack and complained of chest pain, after which he was immediately shifted to the hospital. Thankfully, all his (medical) procedures have been successfully completed,” he said in a video message posted on the scholar’s official YouTube page.

At this time, he is fully recovered and stable, but still in the hospital. And they are away from home, so it is worrisome for us. We request you all to pray for his health.

The son also asked social media users to refrain from spreading rumors about his father’s condition.