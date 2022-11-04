Two finalists from India among Earthshot prize awards

New Delhi: Prince William and The Earthshot Prize on Friday revealed the 2022 Earthshot Prize Finalists — an accomplished group of entrepreneurs and innovators, comprising two from India, spearheading 15 groundbreaking solutions to the biggest environmental challenges the planet faces.

The 15 finalists will be in the running to receive a 1 million pound award at the second-annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.

The prize takes inspiration from President John F. Kennedy’s ‘Moonshot,’ which united millions of people around an organising goal to put man on the moon and catalysed the development of new technology in the 1960s.

Prince William said: “The innovators, leaders, and visionaries that make up our 2022 Earthshot Finalists prove there are many reasons to be optimistic about the future of our planet. They are directing their time, energy, and talent towards bold solutions with the power to not only solve our planet’s greatest environmental challenges, but to create healthier, more prosperous, and more sustainable communities for generations to come.

“I am so excited to celebrate these 15 finalists and see the five Winners of The Earthshot Prize announced in Boston — the hometown of President John F. Kennedy, who shared The Earthshot Prize’s belief that seemingly impossible goals are within reach if we only harness the limitless power of innovation, human ingenuity, and urgent optimism.”

The Earthshot Prize is centred around five ‘Earthshots’ — simple, ambitious, and aspirational goals defining the world we wish to build for future generations.

Under the Earthshot Prize to Protect and Restore Nature category, Kheyti, a pioneering solution of India for local smallholder farmers to reduce costs, increase yields and protect livelihoods in a country on the frontlines of climate change.

Fleather, a Kanpur-backed biomaterial startup, is an innovative and regenerative approach to creating leather out of floral waste in the Earthshot Prize to Build A Waste-Free World category.

In addition to their eligibility for the 1 million pound prize, all finalists will receive tailored support and resources from The Earthshot Prize Global Alliance Members, an unprecedented network of private sector businesses around the world committed to helping scale innovative climate and environmental solutions and multiplying their impact.

The five winners will be selected by The Earthshot Prize Council, a diverse team of influential individuals committed to using their platforms to champion inspiring leadership and elevate urgent efforts to repair and regenerate the planet.