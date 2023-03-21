UN diplomat complains of broken seats, cockroaches on US-Delhi Air India flight

New Delhi: A UN diplomat has complained about broken seats, no call buttons/reading lights, and cockroaches in an US-Delhi Air India flight.

“As a UN diplomat, I’ve flown worldwide but Air India 102 JFK to Delhi was my worst flight experience: Broken seats, no entertainment/call buttons/reading lights, and cockroaches. Poison spray. Disregard for customer care,” the diplomat had Tweeted about a week ago.

On Monday, the diplomat asked for another clarification as to how Air India flights from New York have cockroaches and do not have any on board safety equipment.

“Any thoughts and comments on how Air India flights from NY are infested with cockroaches and has non-operational standard on board safety equipment,” the diplomat asked from his Twitter handle #GPS (Gurpreet).

Air India responded to the tweet, regretting the inconvenience caused to the diplomat.

“We sincerely regret the experience you have had with us. This is not something good to hear. Please help us with your booking details via DM for us to highlight the same to the relevant team for necessary review,” said the airline.