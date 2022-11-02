US & Canada

1 dead, 4 injured in shooting in Colorado

The Denver Police Department wrote on Tuesday in an update on Twitter that five victims were located, adding that four of the victims were transported to hospital and one was pronounced deceased.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 2 November 2022 - 10:10
0 175 1 minute read
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting in Colorado
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting in Colorado

Los Angeles: One person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting in Denver, the capital city of the US state of Colorado, authorities said.

THe incident took place on Tuesday afternoon, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Denver Police Department wrote on Tuesday in an update on Twitter that five victims were located, adding that four of the victims were transported to hospital and one was pronounced deceased.

Officials shared a photo of a dark vehicle that “is believed to have been used by the suspect(s) in this shooting,” and urged anyone who saw it or knew the person(s) associated with the vehicle to call police.

Related Articles

The department wrote in an earlier tweet that there were six victims in the shooting at the 1400 block of Verbena Street.

The department said it’s investigating the shooting.

Source
IANS
Tags
Sana SultanaLast Updated: 2 November 2022 - 10:10
0 175 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button