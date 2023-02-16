US & Canada

1 killed, 3 wounded in shopping mall shooting in Texas

"We have one person in custody," El Paso Police Department spokesman Robert Gomez told a news conference, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 16 February 2023 - 11:18
0 184 Less than a minute
1 killed, 3 wounded in shopping mall shooting in Texas
1 killed, 3 wounded in shopping mall shooting in Texas

Austin: One person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting incident in a shopping mall in El Paso, a major border city in the US state of Texas, authorities said.

“We have one person in custody,” El Paso Police Department spokesman Robert Gomez told a news conference, Xinhua News Agency reported.

He said the shooting happened inside the Cielo Vista Mall on Wednesday evening, adding, “we don’t have any active shooters at this time.”

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 16 February 2023 - 11:18
0 184 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button