12 killed in mass shooting in bar in Mexico

Around six men and as many women were killed in the incident that occurred on Saturday evening, CNN reported , quoting city's Secretary of Citizen Safety statement.

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 16 October 2022 - 17:27
Mexico City: At least 12 people were killed and three others injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire in a bar in Mexico’s Irapuato city in Guanajuato state, local media reported.

Search is on for the unidentified gunmen.

This is the second mass shooting in less than a month in the state of Guanajuato.

In the earlier incident, 18 people, including a city mayor, were killed and three others wounded when gunmen opened firing at a town hall in San Miguel Totolapan city in Mexico.

