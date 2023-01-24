US & Canada

2 students dead, adult hurt in US school shooting

Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting at the school dedicated to helping at-risk youth.

Des Moines: Two students were killed and an adult employee was injured in a “targeted shooting” at a Des Moines school in US’ Iowa state, the police said.

According to police, emergency crews were called to the school at around 1 p.m. on Monday. Officers arrived to find two students critically injured, who later died at a hospital. The adult employee of the school, who was injured, is in serious condition.

Acting swiftly on the witnesses’ description, the police took three suspects travelling in a car into its custody within 20 minutes of the incident.

The police have said that the incident was “definitely targeted” and there was “nothing random” about this.

