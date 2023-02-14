US & Canada

3 dead, 5 injured in Michigan State University shooting

The first shots were fired inside a hall at 8:18 p.m. (0118 GMT) at the north end of campus on Monday night, university spokeswoman Emily Guerrant said at a press conference.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 14 February 2023 - 13:40
0 173 Less than a minute
3 dead, 5 injured in Michigan State University shooting
3 dead, 5 injured in Michigan State University shooting

Chicago: Three people were killed and at least five were injured in an on-campus shooting at Michigan State University, the university police has confirmed.

The first shots were fired inside a hall at 8:18 p.m. (0118 GMT) at the north end of campus on Monday night, university spokeswoman Emily Guerrant said at a press conference.

Gunshots were later heard at a nearby hall, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Police are searching for the suspect, who is believed to be a short male with a mask.

Related Articles

The university has sent a message asking students to “secure in place immediately.” “Run, hide, fight,” was heard at the scene.

Nearly 30 firetrucks, ambulances and other emergency vehicles swarmed the campus.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 14 February 2023 - 13:40
0 173 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button