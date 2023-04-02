US & Canada

3 killed, 3 wounded in bar shooting in US state of Oklahoma

Police responded to the shooting at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon around 9 p.m. local time (0200 GMT Sunday), according to local media, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 2 April 2023 - 14:37
0 178 Less than a minute
3 killed, 3 wounded in bar shooting in US state of Oklahoma
3 killed, 3 wounded in bar shooting in US state of Oklahoma

Washington: Three people were killed on the scene and three others wounded at a bar shooting on in Oklahoma City, the capital city of midwestern US state Oklahoma, authorities said.

Police responded to the shooting at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon around 9 p.m. local time (0200 GMT Sunday), according to local media, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The wounded were hospitalised, with one in critical condition and the other two having non-life-threatening injuries, the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

A suspect has been reportedly in custody.

Related Articles

An investigation is underway. No more details are available so far.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 2 April 2023 - 14:37
0 178 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button