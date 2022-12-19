US & Canada

5 dead, suspect killed in Toronto shooting

Police found a "horrendous scene" on Sunday at a condo unit in Vaughan where the five people were killed, Xinhua news agency quoted the authorities as saying.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 19 December 2022 - 13:55
Toronto: Five people were killed in a shooting incident in Canada’s Toronto city, authorities said, adding the suspect was shot dead by the police.

The suspect’s motive is yet to be ascertained.

Further details were not immediately available as an investigation is underway.

