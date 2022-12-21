US & Canada

6.4-magnitude quake in California kills 2, injures 11

According to the USGS, the epicentre of the quake that struck at 2.34 a.m. on Tuesday, was in the Pacific about 15 miles from Fortuna, a city of about 12,000 people in Humboldt County, reports CNN.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 21 December 2022 - 09:45
0 186 1 minute read
6.4-magnitude quake in California kills 2, injures 11
6.4-magnitude quake in California kills 2, injures 11

Los Angeles: At least two people were killed and 11 others injured after a massive 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Northern California’s Eureka area, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, adding that there were reports of damage to houses and buildings while tens of thousands were left without electricity.

According to the USGS, the epicentre of the quake that struck at 2.34 a.m. on Tuesday, was in the Pacific about 15 miles from Fortuna, a city of about 12,000 people in Humboldt County, reports CNN.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said the two deaths occurred “as a result of medical emergencies” during and after the temblor.

The USGS said more than a dozen aftershocks, some measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale, were recorded after the initial massive quake.

Related Articles

As of later Tuesday, over 70,000 electricity outages were reported in Humboldt County, out of a total 99,000 customers, according to utility tracker PowerOutage.us.

Tuesday’s temblor came a year after a 6.2-magnitude quake struck just off Humboldt County’s Cape Mendocino on December 20, 2021, and caused minor damage to buildings in the area.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 21 December 2022 - 09:45
0 186 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button