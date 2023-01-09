American MMA fighter Victoria Lee dies at 18

New Delhi: American Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) athlete Victoria Lee died at the age of 18, her sister Angela Lee shared the news on social media.

The American, who competed in One Championship, passed away on December 26. However, the cause of her death is unknown.

“On December 26, 2022 our family experienced something no family should ever have to go through… It is incredibly difficult to say this… Our Victoria passed away,” Angela said.

Victoria had earned three victories in her ONE career, last defeating Victoria Souza via second-round TKO in September 2021.

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong paid tribute to Victoria on social media.

“I am heartbroken by Victoria Lee’s passing. I first met Victoria when she was 11 years old. I watched her blossom over the years as a martial artist and a human being. She was an extraordinary martial arts prodigy even back then, but I could see that she was so much more than that. She wanted to use her life to help the world. I will always remember Victoria for the beautiful and precious soul that she was. May you rest in peace, Victoria. We will all miss you,” Sityodtong said.

“Unbelievable and Heartbreaking. Rest in peace my condolences to the Family,” India’s MMA fighter Ritu Phogat also paid her condolences on Victoria’s tragic death.