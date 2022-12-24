Biden signs bill to avert US govt shutdown through Dec 30

Washington: US President Joe Biden signed a bill to continue previous funding levels for the US government through December 30, averting a shutdown set to begin if lawmakers failed to pass funding legislation by the end of the day.

Biden signed the legislation after the House passed a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill for 2023 earlier on Friday, according to a White House statement.

Lawmakers also passed a continuing resolution to fund the government for an extra week and give Biden more time to sign the full omnibus into law.

The $1.7 trillion omnibus includes $45 billion for Ukraine and $858 billion in US defense funding overall. Earlier on Friday, Biden signed the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act into law as well, which approved $858 billion in spending on defense programs and priorities.

