US & Canada

Biden signs short-term funding bill

The continuing resolution provided appropriations to federal agencies through December 23, for continuing projects and activities, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the White House.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 17 December 2022 - 09:52
0 180 Less than a minute
Biden signs short-term funding bill
Biden signs short-term funding bill

Washington: US President Joe Biden signed a short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown.

The continuing resolution provided appropriations to federal agencies through December 23, for continuing projects and activities, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the White House.

The measure gave US lawmakers additional time to pass an omnibus spending package by Christmas.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Sana SultanaLast Updated: 17 December 2022 - 09:52
0 180 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button