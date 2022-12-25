Canada bus crash leaves over 50 injured

Ottawa: More than 50 people have been injured in a bus crash in Canada’s British Columbia province near Meritt town.

Fifty-three people were rushed to hospital, however, the condition of the injured is not disclosed by health authorities.

British Columbia Royal Canadian Mounted Police (BCRCMP) said it was a passenger bus and highway has been closed for traffic, Global News reported.

Updates will be provided once information becomes available, the BCRCMP said in a statement.

The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained.

British Columbia premier David Eby said that he was “shocked and saddened” to hear about the incident, The BBC reported.