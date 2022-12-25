Canada bus crash leaves over 50 injured

US & Canada

Posted by: Mohammed Amjad
Last Updated: 25 December 2022 - 18:27
Ottawa: More than 50 people have been injured in a bus crash in Canada’s British Columbia province near Meritt town.

British Columbia Royal Canadian Mounted Police (BCRCMP) said it was a passenger bus and highway has been closed for traffic, Global News reported.

Updates will be provided once information becomes available, the BCRCMP said in a statement.

The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained.

British Columbia premier David Eby said that he was “shocked and saddened” to hear about the incident, The BBC reported.

IANS
