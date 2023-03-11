Canada’s employment holds steady in Feb

Ottawa: Canada’s employment held steady in February following two consecutive monthly increases and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 5 per cent, the national statistical agency said.

Statistics Canada said on Friday that employment grew in healthcare and social assistance, public administration, and utilities, reports Xinhua news agency.

At the same time, fewer people worked in business, building and other support services, it added.

Total hours worked rose 0.6 per cent in February and were up 1.4 per cent on a year-over-year basis.

Average hourly wages rose 5.4 per cent on a year-over-year basis in February, compared with 4.5 per cent in January, according to the national statistical agency.

The employment rate, the percentage of people aged 15 and older who are employed, was 62.4 per cent in the month, down 0.1 percentage points from the recent high observed in January.

The rate in January was the highest since May 2019, Statistics Canada said.

The unemployment rate remained near record low at 5 per cent in February.

There were just over 1 million unemployed persons in the country in February, virtually unchanged from January, Statistics Canada said.