In a racist tirade, Nikki Haley asked to go back to ‘her own country’

New York: Calling Indian-American Nikki Haley a ‘bimbo’ and ‘preposterous creature’, conservative pundit and author Ann Coutler asked the Republican presidential candidate to return to India.

“Why don’t you go back to your own country?” Coulter said, making an appearance on the ‘The Mark Simone Show’ podcast this week.

Born Nimrata ‘Nikki’ Randhawa, Haley announced her presidential bid on February 14 in a video message where she proudly talked about her Indian heritage.

She had said that as a brown girl, growing up in a black-and-white world, she saw the promise of America unfold before her.

“Her candidacy did remind me that I need to immigrate to India so I can demand they start taking down parts of their history,” Coutler said.

Coutler’s rants did not stop at just Haley, she targetted India as well, the NBC News reported.

“What’s with the worshipping of the cows? They’re all starving over there. Did you know they have a rat temple, where they worship rats?”

Coulter said that Haley’s decision to remove the Confederate flag from the grounds of South Carolina’s Statehouse following the 2015 mass shooting at a predominantly black church in Charleston, angered her.

She slammed Haley, calling her a “Bimbo” and a “preposterous creature” for her decision.”This is my country, lady,” she said.

“I’m not an American Indian, and I don’t like them taking down all the monuments,” NBC News reported Coutler as saying.

Haley, so far, has not responded to Coutler’s comments.

Haley has been a rising star in the Republican party and long expected to run for the White House, IANS reported earlier.

She is a former two-term Governor of South Carolina, one of America’s most conservative states, and former Ambassador to the UN, a cabinet-rank position she held in the administration of then President Donald Trump.

Haley is the third Indian American to seek the Week House, following Bobby Jindal in 2015-16 and Kamala Harris in 2019-20.