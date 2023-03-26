India summons Canadian envoy over Khalistan protests, seeks explanation

New Delhi: India has lodged a strong protest with the Canadian government and summoned the high commissioner over Khalistan protests outside the Indian missions and consulates over the last few days in that country.

The High Commissioner was summoned on Saturday.

“The High Commissioner of Canada was summoned yesterday to convey our strong concern about the actions of separatist and extremist elements against our diplomatic Mission and Consulates in Canada this week,” the Ministry for External Affairs said in a statement.

“The Government of India sought an explanation on how such elements were allowed, in the presence of police, to breach the security of our diplomatic Mission and Consulates,” it said further.

The Government of Canada was reminded of its obligations under the Vienna Convention, and asked to arrest and prosecute the individuals who have already been identified as being involved in such acts, the ministry’s statement said.

“It is expected that the Canadian Government will take all steps which are required to ensure the safety of our diplomats and security of our diplomatic premises so that they are able to fulfil their normal diplomatic functions,” the ministry has conveyed to the Canadian government.

Last Sunday, an event in Canada was cancelled due to security concerns after a violent protest by the Khalistan supporters.

It was organised to honour Sanjay Kumar Verma, the Indian envoy to Canada, while he was on his first visit to the west coast.

An Indian-origin journalist, who was at the event to cover the protest, was also reportedly assaulted by the radicals.

The protest came amid a massive crackdown on radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh and his associates in Punjab.