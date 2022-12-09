Indian may face jail term for illegally re-entering US

New York: An Indian national may face up to two years of imprisonment for illegally re-entering the US after he was deported from the country two years ago.

Ashok Kumar Prahladbhai Patel, 40, appeared before US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers on November 24, last year at the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport in St Croix for pre-boarding inspection for his flight to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

During his inspection, Patel presented a fraudulent Florida driver’s license, according to court documents.

CBP officers then conducted a database inquiry which revealed that on August 17, 2019, Patel was apprehended and detained by the CBP in Tecate, California, and was processed for expedited removal, a Department of Justice statement said.

Patel was subsequently removed from the US to India on November 21, 2019. After his removal, he did not obtain express consent of the Attorney General or the Secretary of Homeland Security to re-enter the country.

Patel’s sentencing in this matter is scheduled for April 5, 2023, where he faces a term of imprisonment of up to two years. A federal district court judge will determine his sentence after considering the US Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.