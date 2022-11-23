US & Canada

Multiple deaths, injuries reported after shooting at US supermarket

According to Chesapeake police, a call reporting the shooting came in at 10.12 p.m. on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 23 November 2022 - 11:22
0 177 Less than a minute
Multiple deaths, injuries reported after shooting at US supermarket
Multiple deaths, injuries reported after shooting at US supermarket

Washington: Multiple fatalities and injuries were reported after a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, police said on Wednesdau.

According to Chesapeake police, a call reporting the shooting came in at 10.12 p.m. on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The number of fatalities and injuries remains unclear, but the gunman is said to have died, local media reports said.

There is reportedly a large police response outside the supermarket, with dozens of emergency vehicles on the scene.

Related Articles

Police are going through the Walmart building and residents have been asked to steer clear.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 23 November 2022 - 11:22
0 177 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button