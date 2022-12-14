Panel probing US Capitol riot to release final report next week

Washington: The US House select committee investigating the January 2021 Capitol riot will release its final report next week, the panel’s chair Bennie Thompson announced,

In a statement late Tuesday, the Democrat Congressman said the panel will approve the report on December 19 and release it to the public two days later, reports Xinhua news agency.

He had previously said that they would make “criminal referrals” to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

It would be up to the DOJ to determine whether it would pursue any prosecution based on the committee’s recommendations.

Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly lashed out at the panel and its members made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans.

On January 6, 2021, Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington, D.C., and disrupted a joint session of Congress to affirm the 2020 presidential election results.

Approximately 140 police officers were assaulted.

Authorities have linked at least five deaths to the mayhem.

Over 900 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the Capitol, including more than 275 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.