Perpetrator of 2018 US school shooting sentenced to life imprisonment

Washington: The perpetrator of the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, one of the deadliest school shootings in US history, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On Wednesday, Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer sentenced Nikolas Cruz to 34 life terms for killing 17 people and injuring 17 others in the shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018, reports Xinhua news agency.

Cruz, 24, was ordered to be transferred to the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections.

He had been tried for months for the massacre after pleading guilty last year to murdering 17 people, including 14 students.