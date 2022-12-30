Search suspended for 4 missing from chopper crash off Louisiana coast

Washington: The US Coast Guard has suspended the search and rescue mission for four people on board a helicopter which crashed off the coast of the state of Louisiana, officials said.

The crew searched approximately 466 square kilometres for eight hours until late Thursday night, reports Xinhua news agency.

Pieces of the helicopter have been located, but there remains no sign of the missing persons — the pilot and other three oil workers.

The ill-fated chopper crashed just after leaving an oil platform about 16 km from Southwest Pass, a shipping channel at the mouth of the Mississippi River, Coast Guard Petty Officer Jose Hernandez said.

Witnesses saw the chopper hit the helicopter pad and then tumble into the water, the WLOX television channel reported.