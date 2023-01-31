Ten wounded in Florida mass shooting

Tallahassee: At least ten people were wounded in a “targetted” drive-by shooting in Lakeland, Florida, police said.

Two of the wounded in the incident on Monday are critical, CNN reported quoting Lakeland police.

A dark-blue Nissan four-door sedan slowed and its windowpanes were downed after which firing from all four windows started shooting males on both sides, Lakeland Police Department Chief Sam Taylor said.

Marijuana was recovered at the scene of shooting, police added.