US & Canada

Three including suspect killed in St. Louis high school shooting

A woman died at hospital, and a teen girl was pronounced dead inside the school, both of gunshot wounds, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a report by St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 25 October 2022 - 09:26
0 177 1 minute read
Three including suspect killed in St. Louis high school shooting
Three including suspect killed in St. Louis high school shooting

Chicago: At least three people were killed, including the suspect, and seven others were injured in a shooting at a high school in St. Louis, in the US’ Missouri.

A woman died at hospital, and a teen girl was pronounced dead inside the school, both of gunshot wounds, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a report by St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The suspect, a male estimated to be in his 20s, was shot inside the school and pronounced dead at hospital.

The shooting was reported after 9 a.m. local time on Monday at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School. By 9:30 a.m., the entire area was blocked off by police, ambulances and a SWAT van. Students and staff streamed from the school with hands in the air.

Related Articles

The police did not indicate how the shooter got inside the building, the report said.

Source
IANS
Tags
Sana SultanaLast Updated: 25 October 2022 - 09:26
0 177 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button