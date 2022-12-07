US & Canada

Trump Organization found guilty in tax fraud case

Trump was not a defendant in the case that related to a scheme by his company to avoid taxes on compensation in the form of perks to its executives.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 7 December 2022 - 12:18
Washington: A jury in New York City found on Tuesday former President Donald Trump’s namesake real estate company guilty of criminal tax fraud.

The jury found the two entities of the Trump Organization guilty as charged on all counts, including scheme to defraud, conspiracy, criminal tax fraud, and falsifying business records.

The Trump Organization faces fines of up to 1.6 million US dollars at sentencing.

Trump, who launched a third bid for the White House last month, has criticized the case as politically motivated.

