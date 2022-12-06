‘Twitter Files’ release not healthy: White House

Washington: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declared Monday that the revelations showing high-level collusion between Twitter officials and the Biden administration are not healthy.

“What is happening” on Twitter is “frankly… not healthy,” Jean-Pierre said. “It won’t do anything to help a single American improve their lives.”

Dismissing the possibility of politically-motivated censorship, Jean-Pierre claimed it is “an interesting… coincidence, (that) Twitter would so haphazardly push this distraction that is full of old news” while “Twitter is facing very real and very serious questions about the rising volume of anger, hate and antisemitism on their platform and how they’re letting it happen.”

On Friday, leaked emails from Twitter employees showed that the social media behemoth had coordinated with US intelligence agencies to falsely claim that the files extracted from Hunter Biden’s laptop were the product of a Russian disinformation campaign.

Sputnik News host John Kiriakou confirmed Monday that investigative journalist Matt Taibbi received the leaked emails courtesy Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk.

The Twitter Files, which Taibbi began publishing this week, revealed a wide variety of misconduct by Democratic Party-aligned actors in the runup to the 2020 election – most notably, the fact that Twitter employees had been censoring accounts on behalf of the Democratic Party for months.

According to journalist Glenn Greenwald, among other revelations, the newly-released documents show Democrats “explicitly demand more censorship from Big Tech,” they “have an open line” to do so, and that Twitter “knew it was lying when censoring the Biden story days before the 2020 election.”

Controversy surrounding the Hunter Biden laptop first surfaced just weeks before the 2020 presidential election, with the New York Post going on to publish findings that suggested Hunter attempted to arrange business meetings with his father and the Ukrainian firm that employed him.

The laptop also revealed content that showed Hunter engaged in illegal drug use. Twitter at the time blocked the story on its platform, citing company policy on hacked and stolen materials.

Following outrage from conservatives that Twitter was intentionally censoring the findings, then-CEO Jack Dorsey reversed the decision. While many outlets refused to touch the so-called ‘October surprise,’ most have since backtracked and acknowledged the discovery as authentic.