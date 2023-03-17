Two police officers killed on duty in Canada

Ottawa: Two police officers were shot and killed in Edmonton, Canada, while responding to a domestic dispute call, local media reported.

According to CTV News, on Thursday morning, the two patrol members responded to a family dispute in an apartment building in Edmonton, reports Xinhua news agency.

Upon arrival, they went inside the building, approached the suite, and were shot by a male subject.

The two members, Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan, were rushed to hospital and they were both declared deceased, CTV News said.

Constable Travis Jordan and Constable Brett Ryan of Edmonton Police Service End of Watch March 16, 2023 #HeroesInLife pic.twitter.com/NuNDPgwBr0 — Canadian Police & Peace Officers Memorial (@CPPOM) March 16, 2023

A male suspect was also dead from what investigators believed was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

One person, a female who was related to the suspect, was in hospital with life-threatening injuries, CTV News reported, adding that the investigation into the officers’ deaths was still in the early stages.