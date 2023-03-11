US adds 311,000 jobs in Feb

US & Canada

The jobless rate climbed to 3.6 per cent from last month's 3.4 per cent, Xinhua news agency quoted the Department as saying.

Posted by: Mohammed Amjad Last Updated: 11 March 2023
Washington: The US added 311,000 jobs in February, the Labor Department said.

The jobless rate climbed to 3.6 per cent from last month’s 3.4 per cent, Xinhua news agency quoted the Department as saying.

The increase is likely to cause the Federal Reserve to continue in the most aggressive rate hike cycle in decades, experts said.

Earlier this week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers that the central bank would increase rate hikes if inflation and a strong job market continue.

IANS
