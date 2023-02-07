US & Canada

US teams deploying quickly to support Turkish rescue efforts: Biden

Washington: US President Joe Biden spoke to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and reaffirmed the US’ readiness to provide “any and all” needed assistance to Turkey in the wake of devastating earthquakes.

In a statement, the White House said Biden “noted that US teams are deploying quickly to support Turkish search and rescue efforts and co-ordinate other assistance that may be required by people affected by the earthquakes, including health services or basic relief items”.

President Biden also expressed condolences on behalf of the American people to those who were injured or lost loved ones in the earthquakes.

