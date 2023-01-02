US & Canada

Vigil held for Indian student killed by snowplow in Canada

Javed Musharraf's bike collided with a front-end loader clearing snow on December 15, 2022 near Mission Street and Plinguet Street at St Boniface in the city of Winnipeg, police said.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 2 January 2023 - 17:12
0 203 1 minute read
Vigil held for Indian student killed by snowplow in Canada
Vigil held for Indian student killed by snowplow in Canada

Toronto: A community vigil was held in Canada for a 22-year-old Indian cyclist from Hyderabad who died last month after his bike collided with a snowplow.

Javed Musharraf’s bike collided with a front-end loader clearing snow on December 15, 2022 near Mission Street and Plinguet Street at St Boniface in the city of Winnipeg, police said.

Musharraf, a student of automotive technology at Red River College Polytechnic, came to Winnipeg about two years ago.

He was a “really kind, really supportive guy”, Abdul Ahad, who attended the vigil at the University of Manitoba, told CBC News.

Related Articles

Ahad added that none of Musharraf’s family members were able to attend his funeral at the Winnipeg Grand Mosque.

“We pray that he’s in a better place,” he told the channel.

Police had said two off-duty officers came across the collision and gave Musharraf emergency aid until paramedics arrived and announced him dead on the spot.

No charges have been announced against the driver so far.

In November last year, 20 year-old Kartik Saini from Haryana was hit and dragged by a pickup truck while he was crossing a pedestrian crosswalk on a cycle in Toronto.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 2 January 2023 - 17:12
0 203 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button