Video: Groom arrives at the wedding in a coffin; Netizens not happy

In a bizarre incident a groom arrived at the wedding in a coffin. The stunt has caused uproar on social media. The real coffin was carried down the aisle by the groom’s best friends with him inside it.

The dramatic moment a groom walked down the aisle in a coffin



pic.twitter.com/voiy3930hG — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) November 11, 2022

The video of the macabre stunt was posted on TikTok. From there, the clips made rounds on other social media platforms. However, the stunt didn’t go well with the internet users who have slammed the groom for his “disrespectful” behaviour.

The wedding reportedly took place in the United States. New York Post reported that guests at the wedding were confused by the coffin, believing there could be a corpse inside, but were stunned when the groom popped open the lid and climbed out of it.