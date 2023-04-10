World

Video: Imam attacked while he was leading fajr prayer

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 11 April 2023 - 00:17
0 182 1 minute read


New Jersey: A murder attack was made on an imam of New Jersey, America, while he was leading the Fajr prayer in the mosque. A young man attacked the imam with a knife while he was leading the Fajr prayer, now his condition is said to be stable.

The incident occurred at Omar Bin Khattab Mosque in South Paterson when about 200 worshipers were in prostration. In the meantime, a young man grabbed the worshipers and reached the ‘mimbar’ and stabbed Imam Sayed Elnakib several times. 

Although the accused tried to escape from the spot on the request of the imam, he was caught by the worshipers and handed over to the police after a lot of beating. The motives behind the attack are still unclear.

