Video: Missing Indonesian woman Zahra’s body found inside a python

A woman in Indonesia was eaten alive by a 22-foot python. The woman had gone missing for two days after she had gone to a forest to collect rubber.

Meanwhile, locals came across a huge python with a bulge in its stomach. When they cut open the reptile they found the undigested body of the woman.

54-year-old Zahrah had disappeared on Friday. When she did not return, her family got worried and started looking for her.

The villagers came across a massive python with an enlarged stomach. The terrified family members worst fear was confirmed when they found Zahrah in the stomach when the villagers cut opened the python.

Body Of Missing Woman Found Inside 16-Foot Python In Indonesia#TNShorts pic.twitter.com/1vTXOSYzrz — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 27, 2022

Python had swallowed Zahra whole. The painful ordeal would have taken at least two hours from her head to her toes.