Video: Wheel falls off the plane after taking off

Taranto: In a freak incident, a 100kg wheel fell off soon after a Boeing took-off to the skies in Italy and headed to US. The incident occurred at Taranto airport in Italy. The N718BA Atlas Air flight was departing Taranto for Charleston, North Carolina yesterday.

In the video shared widely, the smoking wheel is seen detaching from the Dreamlifter aircraft and dropping down to earth, bouncing on the grass. One of the four-foot diameter wheels from the main landing gear spun off and hurtled back to ground.

Boeing 747-400 Dreamlifter tem fogo em um de seus pneus e perde a roda após a decolagem pic.twitter.com/K00lLLf7Bg — AEROIN (@aero_in) October 11, 2022

After it bounced away, the missing wheel was later found in a nearby vineyard outside the confines of the airport in southern Italy.

Luckily, the plane landed safely in the US.