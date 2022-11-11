What Hyderabad-origin US State Rep-Elect Nabeela Syed says about hijab?

Hyderabad: The hijab wearing Indian-American woman Nabeela Syed, who has scripted history by becoming the youngest member to get elected to the Illinois General Assembly says that young women should have the right to choose whether to wear hijab or not.

On the question of hijab, in an interview to NDTV, Nabeela Syed said, “I want to make it very clear that me wearing a hijab was my choice, it was my decision.” She added, “You cannot impose religion on anyone, you cannot force someone to wear a hijab, you cannot force someone to not wear a hijab. In both the cases we should be giving these young women the right to choose.”

Nabeela said she said she is so lucky to have had a choice. “Now I choose every single day to wear hijab and represent Muslims and be very proud of it.” She said adding that “But I believe that choice is necessary and oppression is entirely wrong.”

During the interview Nabeela Syed also revealed that her parents had migrated to US from Hyderabad, India.

The 23-year-old Indian-American defeated her Republican opponent Chris Bos in the recently held US midterm elections by grabbing 52.3% votes in the election for the 51st District in the Illinois State House of Representatives.