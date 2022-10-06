World

World Bank cuts India’s GDP growth outlook

In June 2022, it had projected that Indian economy will grow at a rate of 7.5 per cent.

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 6 October 2022 - 20:55
0 191 1 minute read
World Bank cuts India's GDP growth outlook
World Bank cuts India's GDP growth outlook

New Delhi: Citing the deteriorating global scenario, the World Bank on Thursday downgraded India’s GDP forecast for the current fiscal to 6.5 per cent.

In June 2022, it had projected that Indian economy will grow at a rate of 7.5 per cent.

In April also, the World Bank had cut India’s GDP forecast from 8.7 per cent to 8 per cent.

At the same time though, it noted that India’s economic recovery is faster than the rest of the world.

Related Articles

The forecast has come just days before its annual meeting.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had also cut the economic growth projection for 2022-23 from 7.2 per cent to 7 per cent, citing tightening of rates by US Federal Reserve and the prevailing geopolitical scenario.

Tags
Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 6 October 2022 - 20:55
0 191 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button