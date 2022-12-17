World
World’s largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium bursts; 1,500 fishes die
Berlin: A huge aquarium having around 1,500 exotic fish burst early on Friday in Berlin. 1 million litres (264,172 gallons) of water and debris spilled onto a major road in the busy Mitte district.
The world’s largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium at 14 metres (46ft) in height was installed in a leisure complex that houses a Radisson hotel and a museum.
The 1,500 fish from the aquarium died. Reuters reported.
It was still unclear what had caused the AquaDom aquarium to burst.
Fortunately, the accident happened early in the morning, when there was hardly anybody in the immediate vicinity. Had it happened even just one hour later, then there would have been a terrible human loss.