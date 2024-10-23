Nexus and Khushi Launch India’s First Twin Stacked Anamorphic Cuboids, Transforming In-Mall Advertising

Hyderabad: Nexus Hyderabad has unveiled India’s first Twin Stacked Anamorphic Cuboids, named PRISMOX. This revolutionary 3D screen, suspended at a height that allows visitors to enjoy visuals without any 3D glasses, aims to transform in-mall advertising by offering a captivating and immersive format for retailers to showcase their brands.

PRISMOX’s unique technology enables retailers to engage with their audience effectively, enhancing brand awareness and consumer interaction. The system operates on a 20-second slot within a 5-minute loop, allowing brands to innovatively present their campaigns and product launches while creating hyper-real interactions that improve impact and memorability.

Strategically positioned at the center of the mall, these anamorphic cuboids allow retailers to utilize cutting-edge technology to promote campaigns and product launches in interactive video formats. The larger cuboid measures 17 x 12 feet and weighs 5 tonnes, while the smaller one measures 12 x 9 feet and weighs 3 tonnes. Designed with stability and engineering certifications, the structure is visible from all angles and is suspended several feet above the ground.

Commenting on the announcement, Nishank Joshi, Chief Marketing Officer of Nexus Select Trust, stated, “At Nexus, we continuously strive to lead innovation in retail advertising and customer engagement. In partnership with Khushi Advertising, we are delighted to announce India’s first Twin Stacked Anamorphic Cuboids. We aim to empower brands and retailers to create impactful, interactive content that resonates with their audience. Through collaboration, creativity, and cutting-edge technology, we are excited to elevate marketing strategies to new heights, setting a benchmark in retail experiences.”

The Twin Stacked Anamorphic Cuboids at Nexus Hyderabad offer a sustainable and innovative platform for brands to market their products and boost visibility. As one of the fastest-growing cities globally, Hyderabad provides brands with an opportunity to expand their reach and connect with a developing population. The anamorphic screen will allow brands to effectively capture consumer attention in the evolving economic landscape.

Vishu Telang, CEO of Khushi Advertising, expressed excitement about the launch, saying, “We are thrilled to introduce PRISMOX, India’s first Twin Stacked Anamorphic Cuboids, in partnership with Nexus. Our specialized Mall Division is dedicated to delivering impactful, integrated out-of-home solutions, and PRISMOX is poised to redefine in-mall advertising in a way never attempted before. The PRISMOX anamorphic screens enhance brand visibility for advertisers, offering an unparalleled opportunity to connect with a dynamic and ever-evolving audience in a futuristic way.”

As the first mall globally to feature such a screen, Nexus Hyderabad is setting new standards for retail advertising, providing brands with an unprecedented opportunity to enhance customer engagement and transform the shopping experience through innovative visual storytelling.