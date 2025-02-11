NGT Issues Notice to Odisha Government Over Environmental Violations in Steel Plant

Bhubaneswar: In a major development, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a notice to the Odisha government, the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB), and other concerned authorities over allegations of environmental pollution caused by a private company engaged in the manufacturing of stainless-steel products.

NGT Takes Action on Environmental Violation Allegations

The tribunal’s action follows a petition filed by Harihar Samal of Dhenkanal district and Rajib Gopal Swain of Angul district, who alleged that the company’s manufacturing unit in Dhenkanal was violating environmental norms, causing serious air and water pollution. The authorities have been directed to submit their responses within four weeks from the receipt of the order.

Fact-Finding Committee Constituted for Investigation

The NGT has also formed a fact-finding committee to investigate the matter. The committee will include senior scientists from:

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)

Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB)

The District Collector of Dhenkanal or a representative of the rank of Additional District Magistrate (ADM)

This committee will conduct a thorough investigation and submit its findings to the tribunal.

Allegations Against the Steel Manufacturing Unit

The petitioners claim that the company is engaging in multiple environmental violations, including:

Air Pollution : Emitting harmful pollutants beyond permissible limits.

Water Pollution : Discharging untreated wastewater into Kisindah Nallah , violating Consent to Operate Conditions and CPCB guidelines.

Solid Waste Dumping : Illegally dumping industrial solid waste outside the premises and along village roads in Kurunti , affecting local residents.

Non-Compliance with Online Monitoring : The unit has failed to activate online monitoring of stack emissions and wastewater discharge to the OSPCB and CPCB servers .

: The unit has failed to activate of to the . Illegal Forest Land Acquisition: Violating the VAN (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam 2023 by illegally acquiring forest land.

Consent to Operate: A Mere Formality?

Despite obtaining a Consent to Operate certificate from the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) on March 31, 2023, the steel plant is accused of failing to comply with environmental norms. The petition alleges that the plant is not properly treating wastewater and instead discharging it directly into the Kisindah Nallah, causing severe water contamination.

Additionally, the company reportedly set up only two Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (AAQMS) instead of the mandated four, and neither of the installed AAQMS is currently operational.

Illegal Water Extraction Without Permissions

Another serious allegation made in the petition is that the company has been extracting water from the Kisindha Nallah without obtaining the necessary permissions from relevant authorities. This could lead to serious consequences, including depletion of local water resources and disruption of the ecosystem.

Legal Proceedings and Future Course of Action

Advocate Sankar Pani, representing the petitioners, stated that the steel plant’s actions amount to gross violations of environmental laws and have a direct impact on the environment and local communities. He emphasized that strict legal action is required to ensure compliance with environmental regulations and hold the violators accountable.

The NGT’s directive to the Odisha government and pollution control authorities underscores the growing concern over industrial pollution and the need for stringent enforcement of environmental laws.

Impact of Environmental Violations on Local Communities

The pollution caused by the steel plant has reportedly affected the lives of residents in nearby villages, particularly in Kurunti. The improper disposal of industrial waste, along with unregulated air and water pollution, has raised serious health concerns, including respiratory problems and contamination of drinking water sources.

Local activists and environmentalists have called for:

Immediate suspension of the plant's operations until it complies with environmental norms.

Compensation for affected residents suffering from pollution-related health issues.

Regular inspections and strict monitoring of industrial units in the region.

NGT’s Role in Strengthening Environmental Oversight

The National Green Tribunal has played a crucial role in addressing environmental concerns in India. This latest action reaffirms the NGT’s commitment to upholding environmental laws and ensuring that industries operate within prescribed regulations to safeguard natural resources and public health.